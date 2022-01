EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has more on the police shooting at a Dollar Store in Brooklyn.

ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a man and his ex-wife, whose bodies were found on the second floor of a home in New Jersey.The bodies of Marcos Gagnon, 43, and Mandy Staples, 35, were found inside the home on Schlosser Drive in Rochelle Park. Their cause of death has not yet been determined.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says the incident appears to be isolated.----------