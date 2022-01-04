Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by police in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at a Dollar Tree store near East 96th and Schenck streets around 5 p.m.

Authorities say police responded to a call about the suspect in question.

Employees recognized him from a previous robbery. He started robbing the place and grabbing cash from the register, so an employee called 911.

When the police arrived, he fired shots in their direction from the entrance of the store.

The officers returned fire and hit the suspect in the chest/neck area. It is unclear how many times he was hit.

The condition of the suspect was not yet known. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

No officers were injured, but two went to the hospital as a standard protocol.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



