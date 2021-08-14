Body found in plastic container on New Jersey street

By Eyewitness News
Body discovered inside plastic container on New Jersey street

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A body was discovered inside a plastic container on a New Jersey street, officials say.

The remains were found near Hobart Street and Teaneck Rd. in Ridgefield Park just after 10:30 a.m. Friday after reports of a suspicious large container being left on the street.


The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation.

