Keansburg woman sings as doctors perform brain surgery to remove tumor

Krystina Vied bravely sang selections from 'Moana' and a Neil Diamond hit as surgeons worked to remove her brain tumor.

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman showed she has music on the brain, literally, as she underwent surgery.

Krystina Vied of Keansburg can be seen singing away on video, as surgeons at Jersey Shore University Medical Center removed a brain tumor.

The surgeon needed Vied to be awake and talking so he could tell if the procedure was affecting her brain in real time.

The tumor was causing seizures that Vied has had to deal with for more than a decade.

Not only is her singing voice good, but so was her prognosis. Doctors hope the next steps in her treatment will destroy the rest of the tumor.

