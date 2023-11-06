Death of 2-year-old in New Jersey under investigation

BERGENFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The death of a two-year-old in New Jersey is under investigation.
Police responded to a home in Bergenfield shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday and found the child unresponsive.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has not disclosed any further details, saying only the Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation.
