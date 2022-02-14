Police searching for gunman who killed New Jersey teen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11559858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the Upper West Side.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who killed a 15-year-old boy in New Jersey.Officers responded to Myrtle and Ocean Avenues in Jersey City around 8 p.m. Saturday. There, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.Officers identified the victim as Devin Bryant.There is no word yet on what may have led to the shooting.----------