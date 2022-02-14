Police searching for gunman who killed New Jersey teen

Officers responded to Myrtle and Ocean Avenues in Jersey City around 8 p.m. Saturday. There, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Officers identified the victim as Devin Bryant.
There is no word yet on what may have led to the shooting.
