Police searching for gunman who killed New Jersey teen

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who killed a 15-year-old boy in New Jersey.

Officers responded to Myrtle and Ocean Avenues in Jersey City around 8 p.m. Saturday. There, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers identified the victim as Devin Bryant.



There is no word yet on what may have led to the shooting.

