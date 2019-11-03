New Jersey doctor killed in plane crash ahead of Florida air show

By Eyewitness News
STUART, Florida (WABC) -- Officials say the pilot killed in a plane crash ahead of a Florida air show was a doctor from New Jersey.

Dr. Joseph Masessa, a dermatologist, worked at five locations across northern New Jersey, as well as an office in Florida.

Masessa was scheduled to take part in the Stuart Air Show this weekend.

Martin County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Chris Kammel says the pilot was running a practice routine at Witham Field when the plane went nose down into the runway.

Witnesses reported seeing a large plume of black smoke at the crash site. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

Sunday's performance of the air show was dedicated to Masessa's memory.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parsippanymorris countyair showdoctorsplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | 2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Keitany eyes 5th win
LIVE @ 9am | 2019 TCS New York City Marathon
NYPD ready to protect NYC Marathon despite no credible threats
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
Breezy blend for Marathon Sunday
2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Where to Watch!
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Show More
'Headlock Him Up': Hundreds protest Trump outside UFC fight at MSG
Study: Little evidence medicinal marijuana helps mental health problems
Police: Driver struck, injured woman walking to car on LI
Nicaraguan court convicts man in killing of student from Long Island
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
More TOP STORIES News