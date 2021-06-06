2 firefighters injured in building fire in Fort Lee

The fire broke out on the second floor on Hudson Terrace in Fort Lee.
Fire officials said the fire quickly extended to the upper floors and eventually consumed the entire building.
Multiple roads in the area were closed as firefighters worked to put out the flames, with power going out in several areas.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
TRENDING | Washington Square Park shuts down early due to violent groups, drug use
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip