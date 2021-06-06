2 firefighters injured in building fire in Fort Lee

By Eyewitness News
Fire at 5-story building in New Jersey causes power outages in area

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a five-story apartment building in New Jersey on Saturday night.

The fire broke out on the second floor on Hudson Terrace in Fort Lee.

Fire officials said the fire quickly extended to the upper floors and eventually consumed the entire building.



Multiple roads in the area were closed as firefighters worked to put out the flames, with power going out in several areas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

