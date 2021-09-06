Hundreds of books ruined after Ida causes extensive damage at New Jersey library

By Eyewitness News

(Caldwell Public Library)

CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Wall-to-wall storm damage at a library in New Jersey left hundreds of books ruined.

Wednesday's damage from Ida caused extensive damage at the Caldwell Public Library.

Entire bookshelves were knocked down - some books were torn apart, while others were left soggy and in bad shape.

Library workers are sifting through the damaged books to assess just how much can be salvaged.



The Caldwell Public Library is closed indefinitely.

