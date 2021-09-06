Hundreds of books ruined after Ida causes extensive damage at New Jersey library

Wednesday's damage from Ida caused extensive damage at the Caldwell Public Library.
Entire bookshelves were knocked down - some books were torn apart, while others were left soggy and in bad shape.
Library workers are sifting through the damaged books to assess just how much can be salvaged.
The Caldwell Public Library is closed indefinitely.
