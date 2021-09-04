Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in New Jersey, bringing the total to 27

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy made his way through flood-ravaged Birchview Gardens in Piscataway on Saturday, hoping to restore those whose livelihood washed away as remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the region.The governor's visit comes as the community grieves the loss of a resident whose body was found Friday night nearby, according to authorities - adding to the death toll, which now stands at 27 in the state."Some concerned friends reported him missing - we are only surmising what happened, but the individual may have been carried out by the current," said Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler."It's sad someone got stuck in the current," said Piscataway resident Stephen Miller.While residents wait for any help to rebuild, the focus is now on the cleanup.River Castro's family was rescued by boat as the nearby Raritan River overflowed on Thursday morning. The water was so forceful that it moved cars and leveled fences."We didn't have much time to save anything," said Castro.Some residents are packing up and staying with family. Others are staying in hotels. Eyewitness News is told there are 400 units at the apartment complex. Mayor Wahler says it could be a month or more before power is restored.The mayor tells Eyewitness News he will be in touch with the school district to find a solution as the neighborhood looks ahead.Residents are certainly counting their blessings.----------