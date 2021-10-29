Murphy, Ciattarelli brush off predictions, press on with campaigns for NJ governor

"Sadly if we don't get it right, we will go backward, back to the bad old days," Murphy said.
The governor also greeted worshippers at a mosque in Paterson where a few supporters of GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli made their presence known.
Murphy was asked about polls that show he still has a lead among voters, but he said he is not focusing on predictions, instead, he's working hard until the end.
"I think back to 2016, what poll predicted Donald Trump would get elected president? I don't recall one, but we've been running like we're 10 points behind and so we're going to stay that way right through the tape on Tuesday," Murphy said.
The two most recent polls show the governor having a nine-point lead.
The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll has Murphy up 53% to Ciattarelli's 44%.
While a Stockton University poll has 50% for murphy and 41% for Ciattarelli.
The Republican candidate voted early in Hillsborough township.
He remains optimistic despite the polls and he claims the race is getting tighter.
"Our crowds have been enormous, energetic, you feel the momentum. We've have larger crowds than Phil Murphy has for some of those celebrities he brought into town," Ciattarelli said.
Ciattarelli said the low poll numbers for President Joe Biden will have a negative impact on Murphy and predicts victory.
"Democrats are failing us in Washington, Phil Murphy has failed us here in New Jersey. I think it's going to bode well for us on election day," Ciattarelli said.
