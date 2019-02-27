New Jersey high school bans limos, party buses for prom

A high school in New Jersey is doing away with some of the pomp and circumstance of prom night by banning seniors from renting limousines or party buses for the annual event.The district says it is in the interest of safety, but students at Lakeland Regional High School aren't too pleased with the decision.The seniors say they understand school administrators' concerns, but this is their senior prom, they say. Their one and only."Of course they're trying to keep us safe because that's what school administrators are supposed to be doing but I just don't think it's fair," senior class Vice President Britney Tomasella said. "All our siblings have done it, older grades have done it, and there's no problems."The school district says making sure their kids arrive and return from the prom venue is their main concern so they will provide transportation for all students.The Rockleigh Country Club is 45 minutes away and the district decided it's safer to hire coach buses to pick up and drop off students at the school."This way we have a little more control over what's going on and we make sure that the prom which is 45 minutes away from our campus we make sure our students can get to it there and back here safely," Superintendent Hugh Beattie said.Beattie also said it's important to be sensitive to certain students whose socio-economic situation puts them at a disadvantage to others.The district said it has had no near-tragedies that made them change their plans, but recent fatal limo and party bus accidents around the area did contribute to their decision.Seniors are still hoping for a chance at a happy medium and another meeting is set for March.----------