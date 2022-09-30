First responders in New Jersey searching for kidney donor for fellow police officer

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders in New Jersey are searching for a kidney transplant donor for one of their own.

Karen Stenstrom Sauers is a police officer who was diagnosed with a kidney disease when she was 24.

She was told one day she would need a transplant. Now that day is here nearly three decades later. None of her immediate family or relatives are a match for a kidney transplant.

"Officer Karen Sauers is one of the kindest and most positive individuals I know," explains Summit Police Chief Steven Zagorski. "Throughout her distinguished career with the agency and now on this difficult journey, she has shown great strength and commitment. As colleagues and friends, we want to do everything possible to help find a potential donor. Please consider learning more about it."

For more information on the process of kidney donation, CLICK HERE. Then, include the code KARENSAUERS if completing the health history questionnaire so all potential matches are connected to Officer Sauers.

