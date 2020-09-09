3.1 magnitude earthquake near East Freehold, N.J.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6415133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has details on the 3.1 magnitutde temblor felt in many parts of the Tri-State early Wednesday morning.

The USGS is reporting that a magnitude 3.1 earthquake has struck near the town of East Freehold, New Jersey early this morning. There have been numerous reports of shaking across the state. The latest information from the USGS here: https://t.co/7Oqrj9y05X pic.twitter.com/I62vRqkuo3 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 9, 2020

EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (WABC) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Freehold NJ woke people up early Wednesday morning, but did not cause any serious damage or injuries.The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold.The 2 a.m. temblor was felt "in much of central New Jersey," according to the National Weather Service.Shaking and loud bangs were reported, but no injuries or immediately known damage.Social media, mostly from central New Jersey residents, reported they thought something hit the house or a low flying plane.The earthquake, although small, is also relatively uncommon in the region. A 3.1 earthquake was reported in a 10 mile radius of Freehold in 1992.And on Aug 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey.