3.1 magnitude earthquake near East Freehold, N.J.

EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (WABC) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Freehold NJ woke people up early Wednesday morning, but did not cause any serious damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold.

The 2 a.m. temblor was felt "in much of central New Jersey," according to the National Weather Service.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has details on the 3.1 magnitutde temblor felt in many parts of the Tri-State early Wednesday morning.



Shaking and loud bangs were reported, but no injuries or immediately known damage.

Social media, mostly from central New Jersey residents, reported they thought something hit the house or a low flying plane.



The earthquake, although small, is also relatively uncommon in the region. A 3.1 earthquake was reported in a 10 mile radius of Freehold in 1992.

And on Aug 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey.

RELATED: Small earthquake hits Northern New Jersey in 2016

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countynew jerseyfreeholdearthquakenew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC cutting ties with hotel housing homeless amid public outcry
Police open fire on suspect during arrest in Jersey City
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid breaks
Restaurant owner says it was 'miracle' he survived armed robbery
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing girl
Racial disparities in policing have increased in NYC, data shows
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
Show More
Amtrak cancels some service due to train derailment
Travis Scott's go-to McDonald's order now a menu option
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
What we know about candy factory giveaway
1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in NYC courtyard
More TOP STORIES News