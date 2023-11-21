Fire burns inside building of former New Jersey meat market

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned inside a building in New Jersey that used to be a meat market.

The building, located on 32 S. Center Street in Orange has been vacant for about 20 years.

Given the cold weather, there is speculation the fire may have been sparked by a squatter.

After a thorough search of the building, it appears no one got trapped inside.

