Man stabbed to death in Union City

A man was stabbed to death in Union City, New Jersey.

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death in Union City, New Jersey.

Police were on the scene near 40th Street and New York Avenue on Tuesday night.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.