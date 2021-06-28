Pets & Animals

New Jersey Pilates classes raise money to help find rescue dogs homes

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- Some people in New Jersey were doing Pilates on Sunday for a good cause.

Club Pilates in Clifton held a fundraiser, raising money for an organization that helps rescue and find homes for dogs.



'Brick City Rescue' is a northern New Jersey-based rescue group.

Organizers say COVID has made it difficult to raise money, so events like this can make a huge difference.

The money from Sunday's classes went to Brick City.

There was also a raffle to help with fundraising.

