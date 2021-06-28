New Jersey Pilates classes raise money to help find rescue dogs homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10836771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family received 16 phone calls from Myriam and Arnie Notkin's landline after the grandparents were reported missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse.

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- Some people in New Jersey were doing Pilates on Sunday for a good cause.Club Pilates in Clifton held a fundraiser, raising money for an organization that helps rescue and find homes for dogs.'Brick City Rescue' is a northern New Jersey-based rescue group.Organizers say COVID has made it difficult to raise money, so events like this can make a huge difference.The money from Sunday's classes went to Brick City.There was also a raffle to help with fundraising.