Sewa Diwali organization holds NJ food drive to help those in need

By Eyewitness News
ISELIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The South Asian community in New Jersey is taking a big step forward to help those in need - they are part of 'Sewa Diwali.'

'Sewa' means selfless service, and Diwali is commonly known as the festival of lights.

The organization is collecting non-perishable items at food drives, like one in Iselin, online, and in schools from now until November 21. They will donate the items to more than 70 local pantries and food banks.

Organizers say their work is more important this year with inflation increasing prices at grocery stores and food banks in need of contributions as the holiday season approaches.

Sewa Diwali began in New Jersey in 2018, and in just three years has now expanded to 31 states.



People can donate HERE.

