PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a close call for one New Jersey family after a tree crashed down on a backyard tent.It happened on W. 4th Street in Plainfield Saturday during storms that moved through the area.Numerous people were trapped under the tent as they were eating outside.Police responded to the house, but thankfully no one was injured.----------