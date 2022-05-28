4 arrested during Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

4 arrested during Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown on LI

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.

Video was released of four people who failed sobriety and drug tests during a Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown in Patchogue.

Four people failed sobriety and drug tests between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.



All four suspects are in their twenties. They were all taken to jail.

ALSO READ | NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-COVID pandemic summer of tourism
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patchoguesuffolk countyarrestcrimedrunk drivingdwi
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police shoot driver after vehicle strikes officer in Brooklyn
Bicyclist struck and killed by MTA bus in Queens
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Police: Suspect tells teen he is 'going to get rid of all you Jews'
Bethpage Air Show cancels remainder of Saturday lineup due to weather
AccuWeather: Less humid
NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend
Show More
I-Team: 70% of TX have more gun dealers than mental care providers
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
More TOP STORIES News