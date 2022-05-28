4 arrested during Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11901247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.Video was released of four people who failed sobriety and drug tests during a Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown in Patchogue.Four people failed sobriety and drug tests between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.All four suspects are in their twenties. They were all taken to jail.----------