4 arrested during Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown on Long Island

Video was released of four people who failed sobriety and drug tests during a Memorial Day Weekend impaired driving crackdown in Patchogue.
Four people failed sobriety and drug tests between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.
All four suspects are in their twenties. They were all taken to jail.
ALSO READ | NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-COVID pandemic summer of tourism
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip