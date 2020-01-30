Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving four trucks is snarling traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.It happened in the southbound lanes of the outer roadway just north of interchage 8A in Milltown and involved a car carrier, a tractor trailer and two box trucks.At least one vehicle overturned and several of the trucks lost their loads, littering the highway with debris.The number and extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.All lanes of the southbound outer roadway were blocked, backing up traffic for miles, while rubbernecking delays were also significantly impacting northbound traffic.Two lanes have since reopened, but it remains unclear if the scene will be completely cleared by the evening commute.----------