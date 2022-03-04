Society

New Jersey warehouse dedicated to shipping supplies to Ukraine

NJ warehouse dedicated to shipping supplies to Ukraine

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Warehouse space at Meest in Woodbridge is now fully dedicated to receiving, sorting, and shipping badly needed supplies to Ukraine. It is all they are doing right now around the clock.

"'Meest' actually means 'bridge' in Ukrainian," said Natalia Brandafi, "As the war started, we lost 85 percent of our business, so we reorganized to ship cargo."

Some of the most critical items coming in are the first to go out - medical supplies, sleeping bags, and gear for those fighting on the frontlines for freedom.

The majority of the people who work at Meest are Ukrainian and are on volunteer status now, laboring to help, while worrying about their family members who are overseas and in harm's way, possibly facing death to hold on to their country.



They are sorting and packing as quickly as they can. The biggest potential roadblock in their effort is money. They need money donated to pay for the cargo planes to get all of this to Ukraine.

If you wish to donate, call 732-634-1517 or CLICK HERE for more on how you can help.

Meest desperately needs money from people at home, or from any company or corporation that is willing to finance a loan. Any amount helps.

Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.



