New Mexico wildlife agency want to hire 'professional bear huggers'

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is on the hunt for professional bear huggers to fill in new job role.

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Bear lovers may be interested in a new role generating buzz in New Mexico.

Last week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish posted a job listing on Facebook seeking "professional bear huggers." The post was accompanied by adorable photos featuring conservation officers interacting with cuddlesome cubs.

In addition to bear hugging, interested applicants, as stated in the job post, "must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process."

"Not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime," the post continued. As of this writing, the post has generated over 600 responses.

Those interested in bearing these responsibilities have until March 30th to apply.

