New marijuana policy begins in Manhattan

Candace McCowan reports from Lower Manhattan on the new policy.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is a new marijuana policy set to begin Wednesday in Manhattan.

The new policy is set to reduce the number of marijuana prosecution cases from 5,000 a year to fewer than 200.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement, "Our research has found virtually no public safety rationale for the ongoing arrest and prosecution of marijuana smoking, and no moral justification for the intolerable racial disparities that underlie enforcement."

So from now on in Manhattan, the District Attorney's Office will no longer prosecute marijuana possession and smoking cases.

Vance is also encouraging lawmakers to legalize marijuana once and for all.

This follows the NYPD saying they will stop arresting people for smoking marijuana publicly starting next month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also asking for a change in marijuana enforcement laws.

There has already been a similar move in Brooklyn, where the DA also stopped prosecuting low level marijuana cases.

Manhattan's DA says there will be some exceptions, and some marijuana cases will still be prosecuted.

Those exceptions include cases against sellers, and those who have demonstrated a public safety threat such as people under investigation for violent and serious crimes.

