Worker electrocuted while on cherry picker outside Westchester building

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A worker in a lift was electrocuted outside a building in Westchester County Wednesday.

It happened at a construction site on Union Avenue in New Rochelle around 2:28 p.m.

The cherry picker hit high voltage wires while he was performing exterior work on the building.

The worker, Alejandro Manuel Caisaguano Pellisa, 26, fell after he was shocked.

OSHA is investigating.

Power was out in the immediate area, and New Rochelle police and fire were also on the scene.

