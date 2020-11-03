New video of man wanted after girl, dad shot while trick-or-treating in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7318940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He had a massive, massive heart. He loved people a lot," his father told Eyewitness News.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows one of the suspects in a shooting that left a young girl and her dad hurt while they were trick-or-treating in Manhattan.Police say the man caught on camera got into an argument with another man on 117th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem Saturday night.They both started shooting right in front of the Fine Fare Supermarket.An 8-year-old girl and her father were caught in the crossfire, along with a 36-year-old woman who was hit with a stray bullet.In an interview, a man who we'll call John said he was trick-or-treating with his two daughters, ages eight and six years old, who were dressed up as Elsa from the Disney animated movie 'Frozen,' and an astronaut when the violence unfolded."I see the guy step back, show his piece and in a split second, he started blasting. It was rapid bing, bing, bing. I pushed my youngest child to the side and before I had enough time to grab my big daughter, to push her, I saw her buckle and say my leg," John said.A stray bullet hit the eight-year-old, she's now in the hospital with a shattered bone in her leg.John's 6-year-old was not hit but is traumatized by what she saw.Police say the gunman was wearing all black and ran off after the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.----------