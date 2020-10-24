20-year-old visitor from Indiana shot, killed in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

Police say the victim is 20-year-old Ethan Williams, who was visiting from Indianapolis.

The incident happened on Eldert Street in Bushwick.

Authorities believe Williams was standing outside with a group of friends when suddenly gunfire rang out - possibly from across the street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officers have not yet made any arrests - or released information about a possible suspect.

