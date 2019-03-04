Person of interest sought for questioning in cab driver murder in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released a photo and video of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the deadly stabbing of 27-year-old Ganiou Gandonou.

The cab driver was stabbed while sitting in his car just after 9 p.m. Saturday on 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in Co-Op City.

Officials say he was bleeding heavily from the neck, but was conscious when first responders arrived.

He died later at Jacobi Medical Center.

At least one car was hit prior to the stabbing. It is unclear whether the stabbing is related to the accident.

The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description yet.

The person wanted for questioning fled the scene on foot westbound on Bartow Avenue and was last seen walking northbound on Co-op City Boulevard. He's described as a male wearing all dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

