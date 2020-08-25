New video released in investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- New video has been released in connection with the disappearance of a mother of five from Connecticut.
Police say surveillance video shows Fotis Dulos dumping garbage bags out of his truck into trash cans in Hartford -- the same day his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos disappeared last year.
The video is part of evidence in a court filing.
Police later recovered the bags which they say included cleaning supplies and clothing stained with blood.
New video also shows Michelle Troconis inside a police interrogation room last August being asked about evidence following the disappearance of Dulos.
In one video, Troconis, Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, is asked about a stained paper towel he handed her after cleaning out a truck police believe was used to move the victim's body.
Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Dulos' disappearance.
Fotis Dulos killed himself after he was charged in his estranged wife's murder.
