New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new surveillance video of the woman who accused a Grammy-winning jazz musician's son of stealing an iPhone at a Manhattan hotel.

Police say images show the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold, Jr., before running off prior to officers' arrival.

Keyon Harrold Sr. says the woman profiled his son by assuming he had her phone, then the hotel botched the situation by giving her the benefit of the doubt.

It's that surveillance video Harrold's parents say shows the hotel management mishandled the incident.

"She was allowed to leave the premises with no repercussions for assaulting our son," mom Kat Rodriguez said. "If the shoe was on the other foot and this was a Black woman or man who assaulted a white child, which I would never condone, do you think she or he would have been allowed to leave the establishment?"

The hotel has apologized but acknowledges they could have done more.

The woman has still not been charged with a crime, but NYPD sources say they know who she is, and in fact, CNN says they got her on the phone -- and she claimed she was assaulted and injured.

On Wednesday, a rally was held in support of the Harrold family, attended by the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump.

Keyon Harrold Sr. played "America the Beautiful" and "We Shall Overcome" on his trumpet, drawing applause and a few tears.

The encounter went viral after the video's release, with Crump calling for the woman to be arrested.

Watch: The Harrold family talks to 'GMA':
EMBED More News Videos

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.


Police are trying to track her down, saying she lives out of state, and she could face charges ranging from assault to attempted robbery.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also calling for charges, but as the legal process plays out, the woman may already be facing poetic justice in the court of public opinion.

RELATED | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohomanhattannew york citytheftracial profilingcaught on video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: US adds record death count for 2nd consecutive day
What to expect on New Year's Eve in NYC this year
Shots fired at car after it struck police officer in NYC
FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
NY, NJ among 23 states raising minimum wage for 2021
Show More
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rain
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Oatmeal Creme Pies now available in cereal form
Young barbers helping to carry on Chinatown's legacy
More TOP STORIES News