Society

'Day of Unity' seeks to uplift Asian community, take stand against hate

EMBED <>More Videos

'Day of Unity' seeks to uplift Asian community, take stand against hate

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A day of unity brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month.

The gathering sought to uplift those in the Asian community and take a stand against hate and discrimination.

At Columbus Park in Chinatown, organizers provided self-defense tools and classes for Asians as well as information about healthcare, and any other help they may need.



Performances highlighted Asian artists, while families of victims spoke out, encouraging other victims that they are not alone.

Mayoral Candidate Art Chang proposed solutions to the crisis that the city is facing.

The message of the day was unity - New Yorkers standing with the Asian community, where hate crimes have quadrupled in the past year.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychinatownnew york citymanhattan
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News