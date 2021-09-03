'Hadestown,' 'Waitress' re-open on Broadway after 17-month pandemic shutdown

Hadestown re-opened on Broadway on Thursday night after a 17-month-long pandemic shutdown that brought darkness and solitude to Midtown.
Waitress also re-opened on Thursday - the first musicals, both runaway this before the pandemic, to get up and running again - not a moment too soon.
All theatergoers were fully vaccinated and wearing a mask - and are on top of the world.
ALSO READ | NYC touts COVID-19 safety measures in school walkthrough tour
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip