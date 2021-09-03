Arts & Entertainment

'Hadestown,' 'Waitress' re-open on Broadway after 17-month pandemic shutdown

By
'Hadestown,' 'Waitress' reopen on Broadway

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- When it finally came back, when the stage was full, the house lights were up and the spell was cast - it was so big, so needed, that it burst through the doors on West 48th Street and filled the cool night air with all Broadway has missed.

Hadestown re-opened on Broadway on Thursday night after a 17-month-long pandemic shutdown that brought darkness and solitude to Midtown.

Waitress also re-opened on Thursday - the first musicals, both runaway this before the pandemic, to get up and running again - not a moment too soon.



All theatergoers were fully vaccinated and wearing a mask - and are on top of the world.

