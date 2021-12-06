Child among 3 injured after first floor of Bronx hair salon collapses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11286096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the new details in the 1999 Bronx cold-case murder.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Three people, including a child, were injured after the first floor of a Bronx hair salon collapsed into the basement.The collapse happened at the New Klaman Hair Braiding store on 1351 Prospect Ave.The salon is also connected to an apartment building.The FDNY says the victims ran out of the salon when they suddenly heard strange noises and noticed the floor shifting. Eyewitnesses, worried people were trapped in the rubble, rushed in to help.The two adults were taken to St. Barnabas hospital for minor injuries. The child was taken to Montefiore and is also being treated for minor injuries.The Department of Buildings inspectors issued a violation to the property owner for not properly maintaining the building.----------