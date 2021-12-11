Police: Man followed 9-year-old in Brooklyn, tried to lure her into his van

It happened on Thursday Morning near East 28th Street and Avenue Z. The 9-year-old was able to get away.
The suspect was last seen arriving and leaving the scene in a light-colored work van. He fled westbound on Avenue Z and then made a northbound turn on East 27 Street.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black ski mask, and blue jeans.
No injuries were reported.
