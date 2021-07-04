NYPD confiscates over $50K in illegal fireworks busts

By Eyewitness News
NYPD seizes over $50,000 in fireworks busts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is showing off confiscated fireworks ahead of July 4.

The department says it has seized more than $50,000 worth of merchandise in recent weeks.



There were three different busts.

Nearly half of those arrested live in Brooklyn and five of them have a record of at least ten prior arrests - including two with 42 and 33 prior arrests, respectively.

