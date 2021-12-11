Window washer falls 19 floors to his death in Brooklyn

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at 135 York Street in Dumbo.
Investigators are checking the window washer's equipment. Eyewitness News is told his harness may have broken.
The window washer was a 34-year-old man from Harrison, New Jersey. His name has not yet been released.
