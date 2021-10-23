Arts & Entertainment

Phantom of the Opera makes triumphant return on Broadway with sold-out performance

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some would argue that Broadway wasn't back until this Friday night.

Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, made its triumphant return, with the legendary chandelier and the unmistakable sound of the organ - rivaled only by the energy of the sold-out crowd at the Majestic Theater.

"We've got our 28-piece orchestra, which is a thrill for a composer to have today, and so when you come to this show, I hope it's going to be as fresh as it was when we opened all those years ago. It's kind of extraordinary there's a red carpet for the show tonight," said famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"I didn't get to see the opening of Phantom over 35 years ago, so the fact that I get to see what feels like a brand-new opening of this show that we love so much, it's really amazing for me," said former Phantom cast member Sierra Boggess.

And from the actress who played Christine, to the young woman who dreams of it - a mother and daughter from San Francisco were here to see the show for the third time.


"Her dream is to be Christine and she actually auditioned for it this year," said Karen Cummins.

