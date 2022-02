Shoplifter punches Duane Reade worker, throws her to the ground during confrontation

EMBED >More News Videos The spate of gun violence in New York City continued Friday.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A shoplifter punched a Duane Reade worker in the face and then threw her to the ground after a confrontation.It happened Friday morning at the pharmacy on Broadway and West 111th Street in Morningside Heights.The store worker spotted the man stealing from the freezer. When she asked him to put the items back, he attacked her.The worker is expected to be okay.Just this week, Gristedes Supermarkets hired more security to crack down on shoplifting ----------