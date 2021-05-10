Dumpling delivery fundraiser raises $17K for mental health resources for Asian American journalists

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a massive dumpling delivery operation around New York City.Throughout the day on Saturday, volunteers brought half a ton of frozen dumplings to buyers in all five boroughs.The effort was a fundraiser for the Asian American Journalists Association.The goal was to raise money for journalists who want access to mental health resources after covering so many painful stories."Part of the Asian culture is really showing your love through food and we thought this was a great opportunity to say hi to some of our community members that we haven't seen in a long time because of COVID and also bring them some of that love through the dumplings that were delivered to them," said organizer Frank Bi.The event raised more than $17,000.----------