Food & Drink

Dumpling delivery fundraiser raises $17K for mental health resources for Asian American journalists

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Dumpling delivery fundraiser raises $17K for mental health resources for journalists

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a massive dumpling delivery operation around New York City.

Throughout the day on Saturday, volunteers brought half a ton of frozen dumplings to buyers in all five boroughs.

The effort was a fundraiser for the Asian American Journalists Association.



The goal was to raise money for journalists who want access to mental health resources after covering so many painful stories.

"Part of the Asian culture is really showing your love through food and we thought this was a great opportunity to say hi to some of our community members that we haven't seen in a long time because of COVID and also bring them some of that love through the dumplings that were delivered to them," said organizer Frank Bi.

The event raised more than $17,000.

ALSO READ | Street vendors rally, claim they are being harassed by NYPD



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityfoodmental health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News