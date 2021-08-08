Music fans frustrated after Webster Hall evacuated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10939115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An evacuation at a music venue in Manhattan left music fans frustrated.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An evacuation at a music venue in Manhattan left music fans frustrated.Webster Hall in the East village shut down a show around 1 a.m. Sunday.A possible broken stage rail brought the concert to a halt. Concertgoers filed out of the venue before the headline act took the stage.No one was injured.Police responded to the venue to help with crowd control.It is unclear if fans will get their money back.----------