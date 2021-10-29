Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills NYC resident near Times Square

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills NYC resident near Times Square

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 58-year-old man was fatally struck by a white box truck in a hit and run in Midtown Manhattan Thursday night.

The neighborhood resident was crossing 41st Street and 8th Avenue when he was hit just before 9 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a white box truck that did not remain at the scene.



The driver may not have known the pedestrian was struck

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Passenger on plane from JFK punches flight attendant, forces emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

A flight from New York to California was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant on Wednesday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchennew york citymanhattanpedestrian struckpedestrian killedaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News