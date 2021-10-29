Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills NYC resident near Times Square

The neighborhood resident was crossing 41st Street and 8th Avenue when he was hit just before 9 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for a white box truck that did not remain at the scene.
The driver may not have known the pedestrian was struck
No arrests have been made.
