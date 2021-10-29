Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills NYC resident near Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11177948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A flight from New York to California was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant on Wednesday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 58-year-old man was fatally struck by a white box truck in a hit and run in Midtown Manhattan Thursday night.The neighborhood resident was crossing 41st Street and 8th Avenue when he was hit just before 9 p.m.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are looking for a white box truck that did not remain at the scene.The driver may not have known the pedestrian was struckNo arrests have been made.----------