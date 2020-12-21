Society

Event being held to save Hell's Kitchen café, favorite of many Broadway casts and crew

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A remarkable event is being organized to save a café in Hell's Kitchen that has long been a favorite of Broadway cast and crew.

The West Bank Café opened 42 years ago on West 42nd Street and was hit hard by the pandemic.

When Broadway producer Tom D'Angora learned the café where he'd held many opening night parties might close, he and the owner brainstormed ways to save the spot.

So far, they've raised more than $143,000 online, and some 200 performers are booked for a Christmas Day telethon fundraiser.

You can watch the telethon starting Christmas Day at noon by clicking HERE.

----------
Related topics:
societyhell's kitchennew york citymanhattanrestaurantbroadwayfundraiser
