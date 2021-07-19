Society

Group helps at-risk youth get suited up for success at giveaway in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Group helps at-risk youth get suited up for success at giveaway in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- One group is helping at-risk youth get suited up for success.

'The Techie Youth Charity' gave away brand new suits from Brooks Brothers and Macy's under its 'Foster Gifts' program.



Dozens of teens picked up pants, jackets, and ties on Sunday at the giveaway in Long Island City.

The suits go to older teenagers who will soon age-out of foster care and group homes.

The founder says the new clothing helps teenagers dress up for job interviews and puts them on a positive path as they enter adulthood.

'Techie Youth' plans more giveaways in the future.

The organization also offers virtual learning to teach young people how to earn money online.

ALSO READ | Teen from Long Island is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
EMBED More News Videos

Jacob Steinmetz is the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round to Arizona.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong island citynew york cityqueenscharityfoster kidsdonationssuits
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in deadly livery cab shooting in the Bronx: Police
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Suspect wanted in attempted rape incidents at NYC park
2 firefighters injured battling fast-moving fire in New Jersey
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery
Video: Vandal destroys statues outside Queens church
Woman charged after Florida 2-year-old's death in hot car
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
More TOP STORIES News