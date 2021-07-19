Group helps at-risk youth get suited up for success at giveaway in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10887694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jacob Steinmetz is the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round to Arizona.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- One group is helping at-risk youth get suited up for success.'The Techie Youth Charity' gave away brand new suits from Brooks Brothers and Macy's under its 'Foster Gifts' program.Dozens of teens picked up pants, jackets, and ties on Sunday at the giveaway in Long Island City.The suits go to older teenagers who will soon age-out of foster care and group homes.The founder says the new clothing helps teenagers dress up for job interviews and puts them on a positive path as they enter adulthood.'Techie Youth' plans more giveaways in the future.The organization also offers virtual learning to teach young people how to earn money online.----------