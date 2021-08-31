Stars walk the red carpet for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The stars were out on Monday night for Marvel's newest film.A screening was held for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was held in Union Square.Some of the stars walked the red carpet.The film takes us on a journey when one of the characters, Shang-Chi has to confront the past, and he is drawn into the web of the mysterious ten rings organization.The film opens later this week.Marvel is owned by the same parent company as this station.----------