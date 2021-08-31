Arts & Entertainment

Stars walk the red carpet for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Stars walk the red carpet for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The stars were out on Monday night for Marvel's newest film.

A screening was held for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was held in Union Square.

Some of the stars walked the red carpet.

The film takes us on a journey when one of the characters, Shang-Chi has to confront the past, and he is drawn into the web of the mysterious ten rings organization.

The film opens later this week.

Marvel is owned by the same parent company as this station.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentunion squarenew york citymanhattanentertainmentmoviesmovie premieremarvel
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
Lifeguard killed after lightning strike on New Jersey beach
Torahs returned to Long Island synagogue after burglary, ransacking
Gov. Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Show More
2 hospitalized in shooting on Upper West Side sidewalk
Activists work to save iconic Grand Prospect Hall from demolition
8-year-old boy accidentally kills self while playing with gun
Children with COVID hits second highest mark on record
Some CT districts head back to school with mandates in place
More TOP STORIES News