Teen shot while playing basketball on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A 19-year-old was shot while playing basketball on the Upper West Side.

The shooting happened at the Amsterdam Houses on Monday night.



The victim told police he was playing basketball when he suddenly felt pain. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer says the shooting happened in the middle of an annual basketball tournament at the Amsterdam Houses, which she has been coming to for the past several years. Brewer says there were many players and children around at the time of the shooting.

Police have made no arrests.

