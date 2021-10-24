Motorcycle driver arrested after striking police officer in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11154851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stephen Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, spoke out on "GMA" one day after Brian's remains were found.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A motorcycle driver was arrested and charged after he struck a female police officer in Manhattan Saturday night.Manhattan resident Brian Weldon, 36, faces a slew of charges including two counts of assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.The accident happened around 10 p.m. at a motorcycle checkpoint near the entrance to the Williamsburg Bridge at Delancey and Suffolk Streets.Police said the officer was attempting to stop motorcycle at the checkpoint, when Weldon accelerated and struck a barricade.The barricade then hit the officer and she suffered a cut.An ambulance crew took her to the hospital and she was released a few hours later.Weldon is in police custody. He faces a total of 10 charges.Police say he didn't have a license and refused to take a breathalyzer.----------