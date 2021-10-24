Motorcycle driver arrested after striking police officer in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Motorcycle driver arrested after striking police officer in Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A motorcycle driver was arrested and charged after he struck a female police officer in Manhattan Saturday night.

Manhattan resident Brian Weldon, 36, faces a slew of charges including two counts of assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. at a motorcycle checkpoint near the entrance to the Williamsburg Bridge at Delancey and Suffolk Streets.

Police said the officer was attempting to stop motorcycle at the checkpoint, when Weldon accelerated and struck a barricade.

The barricade then hit the officer and she suffered a cut.

An ambulance crew took her to the hospital and she was released a few hours later.



Weldon is in police custody. He faces a total of 10 charges.

Police say he didn't have a license and refused to take a breathalyzer.

