NYPD Detective dies of COVID

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD Detective has died of COVID-19.

Shantay Neal-Baker served in the risk mitigation division. She was with the department for 20 years.



Neal-Baker is one of two NYPD detectives to die on the same day. 50th Precinct Sergeant Ryan Kenny died from a possible heart attack, according to Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.

