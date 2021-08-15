NYPD Detective dies of COVID

Shantay Neal-Baker served in the risk mitigation division. She was with the department for 20 years.
Neal-Baker is one of two NYPD detectives to die on the same day. 50th Precinct Sergeant Ryan Kenny died from a possible heart attack, according to Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.
