Enrollment in NYC Public Schools continues to trend downward

The number of enrolled students is down nearly 4% from the 2020-2021 school year, which was down from the year before. That year included the first several months of the pandemic.
Over the past five years, Schools Chancellor David Banks says 120,000 students have left the nation's biggest public school system.
That's a dip in enrollment of 8%.
The trend appears to be continuing,
- Middle schools: 61,771 students applied for and were offered seats, down from 66,516 last year.
- High schools: 73,696 students applied for and were offered seats, down from 77,627 last year.
- 3K offers are up from last year as the program expands.
ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube