EMBED >More News Videos Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed and four others were injured in a multi-car crash in Queens, police say.The accident happened at the intersection of Guy R. Brewer and Rockaway Boulevards near JFK Airport on Saturday just before 9 p.m.The FDNY says EMTs transported the victims to Jamaica HospitalIt is unclear what caused the crash.----------