Investigation underway after 3 found dead inside Long Island home

Police made the gruesome discovery Friday afternoon inside an apartment on Overlook Drive in Farmingville.
Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.
Two dogs were also discovered unharmed inside the home.
Authorities said there were signs of forced entry in the home.
The identities of the deceased individuals are not yet known.
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.
TOP NEWS | Runaway bull shuts down Long Island highway
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube