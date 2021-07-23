Investigation underway after 3 found dead inside Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after three people were found dead inside a Suffolk County home.

Police made the gruesome discovery Friday afternoon inside an apartment on Overlook Drive in Farmingville.

Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.

Two dogs were also discovered unharmed inside the home.

Authorities said there were signs of forced entry in the home.

The identities of the deceased individuals are not yet known.



